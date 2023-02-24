© 2023 90.5 WESA
'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' debuts same week Alex Murdaugh testifies in murder trial

Published February 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Alex Murdaugh smiles while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during his trial. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP)
Alex Murdaugh smiles while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during his trial. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP)

Netflix debuted a new docuseries about Alex Murdaugh and the alleged double murder he committed. But the “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” also digs into the history of the South Carolina family and other bizarre deaths associated with them.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses it all with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

Watch on YouTube.

