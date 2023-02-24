'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' debuts same week Alex Murdaugh testifies in murder trial

Netflix debuted a new docuseries about Alex Murdaugh and the alleged double murder he committed. But the “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” also digs into the history of the South Carolina family and other bizarre deaths associated with them.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses it all with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

