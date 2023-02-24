© 2023 90.5 WESA
Nieves Riedel immigrated from Mexico as a child. Now, she's concerned about border crossings

Published February 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
A spot along the border in Arizona where former President Donald Trump's 30-foot wall could not be finished. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
Nieves Riedel, mayor of San Luis, Arizona. (Courtesy of Nieves Riedel)

Congressional Republicans were in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday to hear more testimony about the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats with the House Judiciary Committee boycotted the field hearing, calling it performance theater.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more about the challenges there with Lisa Sturgis, a reporter at KAWC, and local Mayor Nieves Riedel of San Luis, Arizona.

Nieves Riedel, mayor of San Luis, Arizona. (Courtesy of Nieves Riedel)

