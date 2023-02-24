© 2023 90.5 WESA
The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST
US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv.
President Biden crossed into Kyiv by train on Monday, aboard what's been dubbed "Rail Force One." The surprise trip lasted less than a day. But it sent a big message. It's the first time the president has visited Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country a year ago.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in a raid by Israeli military forces in the occupied West Bank. More than 100 people were injured.

Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday. More than 90 million voters will have a say in who next leads Africa's most populous country. President Muhammadu Buhari is term-limited. There are 18 people on the ballot to replace him.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

