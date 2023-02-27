© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Personal savings slump amid inflation and interest hikes

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

Inflation is hitting our savings hard. The personal savings rate, which is the amount of money people have after spending and taxes, currently stands at 4.7% — a long way short of the pandemic rate of 34% in April 2020 and also lagging behind the pre-pandemic rate of 8.8%.

What gives? And how damaging is this for households? To answer that and also provide some advice on how to manage tight budgets to still make savings, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger speaks to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More