Rihanna, Lady Gaga and TikTok hit 'Naatu Naatu' top the list of Oscars Best Original Song nominees

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Lady Gaga performs "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga performs "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

We take our annual listen to the nominees for the Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Jon Burlingame, who writes for Variety and teaches film music at the University of Southern California, goes through the songs with host Scott Tong.

Best Original Song Oscar nominees

Naatu Naatu” by M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose

This Is a Life” by Mitski, David Byrne, Ryan Lott

Lift Me Up” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Applause” by Diane Warren

