© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas federal just could rule on abortion medication any time

Published February 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Any day now, a Texas federal judge could rule on access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. If he rules to temporarily ban the drug from the market, women nationwide could lose access.

Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain the case and the current landscape around abortion drug access.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More