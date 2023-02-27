© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voice actors speak out about AI

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
A growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. (Getty Images)
A growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. (Getty Images)

What questions do we still have about artificial intelligence? Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the questions he is asking himself about artificial intelligence.

And a growing number of voice actors are speaking out about being asked to sign contracts that will sign the rights to their own voices away to artificial intelligence. That happened to Mike Cooper, a voice-over artist who recently stumbled upon his voice being used without his knowledge for AI. He joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More