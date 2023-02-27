© 2023 90.5 WESA
What happens to waste from East Palestine train derailment?

Published February 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

The Environmental Protection Agency has given approval for contaminated waste to continue to be shipped out of East Palestine, Ohio. Over the weekend, shipments were halted after waste was taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Timothy Townsend, professor in the department of environmental engineering sciences at the University of Florida, about what is likely to happen to the waste.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

