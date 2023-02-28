© 2023 90.5 WESA
A former general's mission to rename military bases

Published February 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Former military Gen. Ty Seidule once revered Confederates, especially Robert E. Lee. But during his tenure in the military, Seidule learned that they weren’t patriots, as he previously thought.

David Freudberg of the public radio series Humankind tells us how Seidule’s realization fueled his mission to rename military assets honoring the Confederacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

