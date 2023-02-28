© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Power grid attacks are on the rise, according to confidential industry analysis

Published February 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Attacks on the power grid across the United States spiked last year — they’re up more than 70%, according to a confidential industry analysis.

Katherine Blunt of the Wall Street Journal says officials with the oversight body, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, report most of the increase is from gunfire and vandalism. And analysts say attacks by domestic extremists are on the rise.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Blunt about the nonpublic report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More