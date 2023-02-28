© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taiwan marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the 228 Massacre

By Emily Feng
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST

One of Taiwan's darkest moments in history began in a radio station. Remembering that history is now even more complicated.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More