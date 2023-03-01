© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How online mental health apps helped lead to overdiagnosis of ADHD and a shortage of Adderall

Published March 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST

A shortage of the ADHD medication Adderall and an increase in demand has led health experts to look into whether there was excessive prescribing. Some are blaming online mental health platforms that proliferated during the pandemic for advertising Adderall and for quick, insufficient diagnoses.

Nichole Currie of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More