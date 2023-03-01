© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In New England, surfers catch waves through the chilly winter

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST

Surfing isn't just for summer. You'll find riders catching waves in Maine all winter long.

Copyright 2023 Maine Public

Tags
NPR National News
Murray Carpenter
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More