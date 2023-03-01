© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Nigeria's newest president Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces after a tumultuous election

Published March 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, known as the “godfather” of Nigerian politics, was declared the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election on Tuesday. The divisive leader has dodged questions about his health, age, and financial practices, and is now tasked with uniting the country after a historically divisive election and ongoing security turmoil.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from the capital city of Abuja to explain what lies ahead for the longtime political leader.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More