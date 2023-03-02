© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delta pilots get new wage deal

Published March 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

Delta and the union representing their 15,000 pilots have reached an agreement for a new wage deal. Pilots will get a 34% wage increase over the next few years, following years of wage stagnation. Talks were tense at times with the threat of strikes. The deal is expected to spur further agreements throughout the rest of the industry.

CNBC’s airline reporter Leslie Josephs has been watching the negotiations closely and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More