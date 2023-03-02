© 2023 90.5 WESA
Hospice nurse dispels misconceptions about hospice care

Published March 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
A terminally-ill resident of the Hospice of Saint John is comforted in her bed. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Former President Jimmy Carter’s decision to forego further curative treatment and seek hospice at home in his final days has prompted many questions about hospice.

Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd speaks with hospice nurse and chief clinical officer at Florida-based Avow Hospice Rebecca Gatian and with hospice patient John Shannon of DesPlaines, Illinois.

Find more information on hospice from the National Association for Home Care & Hospice and the Hospice Foundation

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

