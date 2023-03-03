Late Eva Cassidy's voice gets new life on album with London Symphony Orchestra

The album “I Can Only Be Me” pairs the vocals of the late Eva Cassidy with music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. It drops digitally Friday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with musician Christopher Willis, who did many of the musical arrangements for the album, and Bill Straw, president of Blix Street Records, which released many of Cassidy’s recordings following her death in 1996.

