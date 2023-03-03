Politics roundtable: From Santos investigation to CPAC

After a unanimous bipartisan vote, the House Ethics Committee is moving forward with an investigation into New York Republican Congressman George Santos. They’ll look at his campaign spending and an allegation of sexual misconduct that Santos has denied. Santos tweeted that he was cooperating.

Meanwhile, President Biden ruffled some feathers on Thursday when he told Senate Democrats he won’t stop Republicans from repealing D.C.’s new crime law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent at USA Today, and Rick Klein, ABC News political director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.