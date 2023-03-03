© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics roundtable: From Santos investigation to CPAC

Published March 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

After a unanimous bipartisan vote, the House Ethics Committee is moving forward with an investigation into New York Republican Congressman George Santos. They’ll look at his campaign spending and an allegation of sexual misconduct that Santos has denied. Santos tweeted that he was cooperating.

Meanwhile, President Biden ruffled some feathers on Thursday when he told Senate Democrats he won’t stop Republicans from repealing D.C.’s new crime law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with Francesca Chambers, White House correspondent at USA Today, and Rick Klein, ABC News political director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More