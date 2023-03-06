Child labor violations have quadrupled since 2015. How did we get here?

Children are working some of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S. according to a new investigation by The New York Times.

Migrant children are working throughout the manufacturing industry. Interviews with 60 caseworkers found that two-thirds of unaccompanied migrant children end up working full-time.

Meanwhile, some states are looking to loosen child labor restrictions to meet hiring needs. A bill in Iowa would allow children as young as 14 to work in freezers and meat coolers and to unload tools in certain conditions.

Child labor violations have nearly quadrupled since 2015, according to data from the Labor Department. So how did we get here? And what needs to be done to address child labor violations?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5