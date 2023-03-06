© 2023 90.5 WESA
The case for heat pumps, a climate-friendly investment

Published March 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST
Brendon Slotterback had a contractor install a heat pump outside his Pittsburgh home. (Reid R. Frazier/The Allegheny Front)
Government incentives to wean Americans from fossil fuels are leading more people to invest in heat pumps for heating and cooling their homes. Heat pumps use electricity and can be operated by zero-carbon sources such as wind, solar or nuclear power. But converting from oil and gas to electric powered heat pumps is an expensive, uphill climb for some homeowners.

Reid Frazier of The Allegheny Front reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

