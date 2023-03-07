© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

United Nations looks to protect open waters under new agreement

Published March 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Only 1% of the world’s oceans are marine-protected areas, but a new agreement at the United Nations looks to bring that number up to 30% by 2030.

Dr. Kilaparti Ramakrishna of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution joins Here & Now host Celeste Headlee to talk about the high seas treaty and what it means for ocean protection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More