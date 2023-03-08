© 2023 90.5 WESA
5 women sue Texas over abortion restrictions

Published March 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

Five women are suing Texas, saying the state’s abortion restrictions put their life and health at risk. They argue they were “denied necessary and potentially life-saving obstetrical care” because their doctors feared fines, prison time and loss of medical licenses under the state’s abortion restrictions.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, University of California, Irvine School of Law professor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

