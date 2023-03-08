© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid record drug deaths, Biden administration faces pressure to keep fentanyl away from the border

Published March 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Drug deaths are at record levels in the U.S., largely due to fentanyl mixed with other synthetic drugs. Republicans and some Democrats are looking for more border security and a firmer approach from the Biden administration to stop drugs from reaching the U.S. But critics are wary of the U.S. entering another new drug war, echoing policy failures that sent millions to prison while drug gangs thrived.

NPR’s Brian Mann speaks with host Celeste Headlee about the drug epidemic and what can be done.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More