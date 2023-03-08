© 2023 90.5 WESA
How 'The Last of Us' translates a video game to an HBO show

Published March 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
(L-R) Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Video game critics hailed 2013’s “The Last of Us” as a leap forward in storytelling standards for the medium. 10 years later, HBO’s adaptation stayed remarkably true to the source material.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee discusses where the show succeeded and how it diverged from the game with Joshua Rivera, TV critic for Polygon.

