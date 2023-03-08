© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New weight loss drugs like Ozempic could shift cultural views around obesity, doctors say

Published March 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

With new weight loss drugs hitting the market, many doctors say they could shift cultural views around obesity. But behind this alluring narrative, there’s also concern that pharmaceutical companies are taking marketing for these anti-obesity drugs too far.

Elaine Chen, a reporter with our partners at STAT News, the health and medicine publication, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More