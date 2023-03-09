© 2023 90.5 WESA
DOJ report finds pattern of excessive force in Louisville police, activists call it 'vindication'

Published March 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The Department of Justice report on the Louisville Police Department showed a pattern of using excessive force and targeting Black residents. Local activists see the report as “vindication” that their long-held claims against the department are being seen. But the work is just beginning to reform the department.

Chanelle Helm, an organizer and activist with Black Lives Matter Louisville, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share her perspective on the report and what steps need to be taken for police reform.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

