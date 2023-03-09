© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia's new nuclear reactor is 1st to start up in U.S. in 7 years. Here's why it matters

Published March 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

This week, Georgia Power announced that it has finally started using one of its new nuclear reactors. The plant will be fully in service in just over two months’ time and is the first new nuclear plant to open in the U.S. in over 7 years.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee is joined by CNBC’s climate technology and innovation reporter Cat Clifford for the latest on this opening and why it is such a big deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More