The News Roundup - International

Reports from U.S. intelligence officials suggest that a pro-Ukraine group was responsible for blowing up the Russian-controlled Nord Stream pipelines. Ukraine, has denied any involvement in the matter.

Four Americans were attacked in Mexico after traveling to the country for cheaper medicine. Two are dead and two are injured after being kidnapped by members of a drug cartel.

House hearings on the theory that SARS-CoV-2 stemmed from a lab leak in Wuhan, China have begun.

