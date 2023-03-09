© 2023 90.5 WESA
Why one Muslim Department of Corrections worker hasn't shaved his beard, despite new policy

Published March 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
Inmates pass a correctional officer as they leave an exercise yard. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
The California Department of Corrections is facing criticism after a new policy requires guards to shave facial hair so they get a proper seal on face masks to prevent against COVID-19 infection. Sikh and Muslim workers say they’re being forced to choose between their religion and their job.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with one officer at the California Department of Corrections about his experience with the policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

