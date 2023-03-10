© 2023 90.5 WESA
Monitoring California's repeat storms from the Berkeley Snow Lab

Published March 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
The Hollywood sign is seen with snow capped mountains. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has now put the majority of counties in the state under an emergency proclamation, as an atmospheric river bears down on parts of the state. In some higher-elevation communities, snow is falling on top of huge amounts already burying cars and homes.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke with Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab where he lives. It’s nestled in the Central Sierra Nevada in Soda Springs.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

