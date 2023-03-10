© 2023 90.5 WESA
Thriller 'Unseen' brings a different kind of Asian hero to the screen

Published March 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
Jolene Purdy as Sam in "Unseen," a Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ release. (Courtesy of Alyssa Moran and Blumhouse Television)
Jolene Purdy as Sam in "Unseen," a Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ release. (Courtesy of Alyssa Moran and Blumhouse Television)

The new thriller “Unseen” centers around the partnership between an E.R. doctor fleeing an abusive boyfriend and a gas station clerk who are connected by a misdialed phone call.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with director Yoko Okumura about the film, which is available on demand and via streaming.

“Unseen” director Yoko Okurmura works with actor Midori Francis. (Courtesy of Skip Bolen)

Director Yoko Okumura. (Courtesy of Nolwen Cifuentes)

