© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Nicole Werbeck
Published March 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sofia Carson
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Brendan Fraser
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Ruth E. Carter
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Elizabeth Olsen
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Harry Shum Jr.
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Jamie Lee Curtis
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Questlove
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Questlove
Lauren Ridloff
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff
Winnie Harlow
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Marlee Matlin
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Malala Yousafzai
/ Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
/
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai
Hong Chau
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Hong Chau
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Sandra Oh
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Ariana DeBose
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Ram Charan
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ram Charan
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Eva Longoria
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Cara Delevingne
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Florence Pugh
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Austin Butler
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Austin Butler
Danai Gurira
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Angela Bassett
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Jonathan Majors
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jonathan Majors
Stephanie Hsu
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Stephanie Hsu
Ana de Armas<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/1473064932?phrase=ana%20de%20armas&adppopup=true"></a>
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ana de Armas
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Ludwig Goransson
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ludwig Goransson
Tems
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tems
Idris Elba
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Grace Widyatmadja
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More