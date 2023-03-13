© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA's signal in New Baltimore is down. We're working on a fix. Stream us by pressing the 'play' button above.

3 years into COVID, remote work is here to stay

Published March 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
A woman types on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (Jenny Kane/AP)
A woman types on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (Jenny Kane/AP)

It’s been three years since the start of the pandemic, and while almost all places have fully opened back up, many offices remain hybrid or remote. Working from home is now deeply part of workplace culture, but its flexibility also presents downsides.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to look at how the pandemic has permanently altered workplace culture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More