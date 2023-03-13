© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regulators change tactics to address the biggest bank failure since 2008

WAMU 88.5
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo is seen through a rain covered window in front of the SVB headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo is seen through a rain covered window in front of the SVB headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

The biggest United States bank failure in nearly 15 years is sending jitters through global financial markets. 

Regulators stepped in over the weekend and said all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank would be guaranteed by a banking insurance fund. That’s after a run on deposits made the tech-focused bank insolvent.

And on Sunday, regulators also seized New York-based Signature Bank. 

So, what does this mean for the state of the U.S. economy?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More