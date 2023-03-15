© 2023 90.5 WESA
Antisemitic GDL network grows larger as violence against Jewish Americans abounds

Published March 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT

Many remember the banner draped over a Los Angeles highway last October. It read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” This came after the singer made a number of antisemitic comments. Pictures went viral, and the group behind the banner was the Goyim Defense League (GDL) — the term “goyim” being a sometimes-derogatory Yiddish word for non-Jews, but seized by the group as a badge of honor.

Active around the country, the group has focused on Florida in recent months, with incidents in Daytona, Ormand Beach and South Orlando. So how big is the group? And how powerful?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Carla Hill, director of investigative research at the Center for Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League about the group, its leaders and the dangers it poses.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

