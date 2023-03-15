© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Banking sector fears continue after major failures. What happens next?

Published March 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT

Concerns about the state of the banking sector remain, following a turbulent week. New details of the effort to stave off a wider collapse over this weekend have come to light, painting a panicked picture from within the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Now, a top Swiss bank is showing signs of vulnerability, causing further anxiety.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Gretchen Morgenson, Pulitzer Prize-winning senior financial reporter for NBC News Investigative Unit. Find her latest reporting at nbcnews.com.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More