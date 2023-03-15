© 2023 90.5 WESA
Did Detroit policing improve with federal oversight?

Published March 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with former Detroit police chief and one of the city’s first Black police officers, Isaiah McKinnon. McKinnon gives his take on lessons learned from federal oversight of the Detroit Police Department, which began in 2003 and lasted about a decade after the Detroit Free Press uncovered officers used excessive deadly force, took part in illegal dragnet arrests and improper detentions.

