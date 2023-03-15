© 2023 90.5 WESA
'Handmaid's Tale' author Margaret Atwood releases short story collection 'Old Babes in the Wood'

Published March 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
"Old Babes in the Wood" book cover. (Courtesy of Doubleday)
"Old Babes in the Wood" book cover. (Courtesy of Doubleday)

Margaret Atwood spins tales of loss, aliens and dead cats in freezers in her new story collection “Old Babes in the Wood.” Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Handmaid’s Tale” author about her new collection. Many of the stories center around the characters Nell and Tig and draw from events in Atwood’s life.

Margaret Atwood is the author of “Old Babe in the Woods.” (Luis Mora)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

