How insurance companies use AI algorithms to cut health care for seniors on Medicare Advantage

Published March 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT

Insurance companies are using algorithms to cut off healthcare to vulnerable seniors subscribed to Medicare Advantage, the taxpayer-funded alternative to traditional Medicare.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears more from Bob Herman, who covers the business of healthcare for STAT News, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

