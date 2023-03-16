© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bank update: Yellen before Senate, possible rescue of First Republic Bank

Published March 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT

Days after the government intervened in two bank failures, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that the banking system is sound.

But as she was testifying, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News reported that America’s biggest banks are mulling a rescue of First Republic Bank.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jeanne Whalen, global business reporter for the The Washington Post about First Republic and other banking news of the day.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More