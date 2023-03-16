© 2023 90.5 WESA
The 3-week filibuster over Nebraska anti-trans bill is finally over

Published March 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh filibustered every day for the last three weeks, bringing the state legislature to a halt in order to stop a vote on a bill that would ban gender-affirmative care for transgender people under the age of 19. On Thursday, Cavanaugh agreed to end her filibuster.

Fred Knapp of Nebraska Public Media joins host Scott Tong to talk about the filibuster and whether Cavanaugh can prevent this bill from becoming law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

