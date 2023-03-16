White House coordinator weighs in on public health, vaccines, and the future, 3 years into pandemic

It’s been three years since COVID-19 spread around the globe, shut down economies, killed millions and changed the way we view public health.

Host Robin Young checks in with White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha about the Biden administration’s decision to end the country’s public health emergency, as well as where we are on vaccines, masks and public health messaging.

