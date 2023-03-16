© 2023 90.5 WESA
Why fans love 'South Side' — and what's missing now after HBO canceled it

Published March 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT

HBO Max canceled the sitcom “South Side,” which showed the everyday absurdities of living in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The show stood apart from other media about Chicago, first and foremost because it was hilarious, and it managed to celebrate the South Side even while joking about crime, poverty and corruption.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Aisha Harris, host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

