Swiss bank UBS will take over its competitor Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion

By Leila Fadel,
Rob Schmitz
Published March 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT

The deal was brokered by the Swiss government to try to contain a crisis of confidence in global financial markets.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
