© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After a fraught 2 weeks, where is the banking sector at?

Published March 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

In a statement Tuesday morning, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “the situation is stabilizing” for the banking sector after a tumultuous two weeks. Yellen made the confident remark as part of a statement reaffirming her department’s willingness to safeguard and support smaller banks that may be nervous about being the next to struggle. But is all as rosy as she says?

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More