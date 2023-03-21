© 2023 90.5 WESA
Protests and vote of no confidence pose troubles for French President Macron

Published March 21, 2023 at 3:11 AM EDT

France’s National Assembly narrowly rejected a vote of no confidence against President Emmanuel Macron’s government. Many lawmakers reject Macron’s pension reform proposal that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. They also criticize Macron for sidestepping the National Assembly to put his plan through without its approval. But even as Macron survived the vote, the narrow margin shows his vulnerability and unpopularity among the National Assembly and people of France.

Lisa Bryant, reporting for NPR from Paris, joins host Deepa Fernandes to explain what the vote means for the res of Macron’s presidency.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

