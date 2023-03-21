© 2023 90.5 WESA
Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout for ailing economy

Published March 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

Sri Lanka has secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after nearly a year of working on a deal. The nation is in the grips of an economic crisis, but it is hoped the bailout could kickstart a recovery.

Menaka Indrakumar is a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She joins Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

