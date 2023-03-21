© 2023 90.5 WESA
Wyoming becomes first state to ban abortion pills

Published March 21, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

While more than a dozen states prohibit all forms of abortion, Wyoming became the first to explicitly ban abortion pills by law. The state currently allows abortions up to fetus viability, as an abortion ban has been in legal limbo since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s push to target abortion pills is just the latest in a national effort from conservative states to limit medicated abortion access.

Will Walkey of Wyoming Public Media joins host Deepa Fernandes to explain the new law and the legal challenges that lie ahead.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

