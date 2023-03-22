© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As anti-LGBTQ rhetoric flares, transgender activist says 'we need to be out'

Published March 22, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Barbara Satin is a longtime faith leader with the United Church of Christ, and advocate for aging LGBTQ communities. (Courtesy of Barbara Satin)
Barbara Satin is a longtime faith leader with the United Church of Christ, and advocate for aging LGBTQ communities. (Courtesy of Barbara Satin)

As state legislatures consider a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills, an 88-year-old transgender activist has wisdom for her community on how the past and present may influence the future of their rights.

Barbara Satin is a longtime faith leader with the United Church of Christ, and an advocate for aging LGBTQ communities, from Minneapolis. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for reflection, along with Kierra Johnson, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Kierra Johnson is executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. (Courtesy of Kierra Johnson)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More