Audio recording reveals coordinated push against ESG investing

Published March 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
A sign hangs on the BlackRock offices in New York City. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
A sign hangs on the BlackRock offices in New York City. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

There is a new culture war. It’s a war not over history or schools, but over your retirement plan. The label: “woke” investing.

Much of this battle is about fossil fuels, and whether investments should keep plowing into coal, oil and gas.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the conservative backlash to ESG investing, and what an audio recording reveals about the coordinated push against it.

